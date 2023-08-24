MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A large police presence is being reported in the Dunbar Street area of Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach police said officers are in the area assisting another agency with an ongoing investigation but no additional details were immediately available.

News13 photo: Alec Daniels

Shortly before noon, a News13 reporter heard officers using a loudspeaker to tell someone to “come out with your hands up.”

News13 will continue to follow the situation and provide updates online and on-air as information becomes available.