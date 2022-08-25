MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A lawsuit filed earlier this month accuses a Myrtle Beach City Council member’s restaurant of not paying workers properly.

New Racepath, Inc., operating as Big Mike’s Soul food, which is owned by Councilman Michael Chestnut, broke the South Carolina Payment of Wages Act by paying workers less than what is legal through “an unlawful tip credit scheme and an unlawful tip pooling scheme,” according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit was brought forth by Evangeline Pointer, who worked at the restaurant from March 2017 through April of this year, according to legal documents. She is requesting a jury trial.

Pointer accuses the restaurant of forcing employees to buy t-shirts and visors, along with being forced to do non-tip work like attending mandatory meetings and deep cleaning while working a tipping rate of $2.14 an hour.

The lawsuit also alleges that servers had to hand over part of their tips into a tip pool, which was also distributed to supervisors, managers and “the house.” Big Mike’s Soul Food also kept tips from catering events, curbside pick-up and to-go orders, according to the lawsuit.

Pointer’s lawsuit also requests an injunction against the business for it to amend wages and hour policies to align with state law.

News13 has reached out to Chestnut for comment and are waiting to hear back.