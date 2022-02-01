Lawsuit claims Myrtle Beach illegally tried to shut down motel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The owner of a Myrtle Beach motel is suing the City of Myrtle Beach, claiming the city tried to unlawfully shut it down “through any means necessary.”

In 2018, the owner of the Lance Motel was approached by then-City Manager John Pedersen, who allegedly said the motel was at risk of being declared a nuisance property over the number of calls to police relating to the motel, according to a lawsuit obtained by News13.

The owner of the motel claimed they hired an additional employee to help patrol the parking lot and keep non-customers away from the motel at night, according to the suit.

The suit also claims that between 2018 and 2019, the total number of calls made by staff at the motel was reduced by more than 30%, and the number of crime-related calls on the property was reduced by 44%.

In October 2018, according to the suit, the owner received an anonymous call letting them know Pedersen said in a meeting that he wanted to declare the motel a nuisance and shut it down. On Feb.14, 2019, an officer went to the motel with a nuisance letter from the chief of police.

The owners of the motel reached out to the city, seeking an appeal to the letter and hired a lawyer for the Feb. 22, 2019 appeal meeting.

During the hearing, the city played footage from the television show “Hotel Impossible,” which the motel owners said they were approached to be on in 2015. The host of the show, Anthony Melchiorri, later admitted they were contacted by a representative from the city to seek the motel out for the show, according to the suit.

The owners claim during the show, the producers and host pressured them to sell the property to an undisclosed buyer for $700,000, according to the suit.

On April 26, 2019, an appeal was filed by the owners on the nuisance order. The order was put on hold because of the appeal filing.

Despite the stay, the owners said they were faced with “a campaign of harassment by using the Order of the Hearing Officer to revoke Plaintiffs business license and ticket them on a weekly, if not daily, basis,” according to the suit. The owners claim they were also harassed with demands of putting up a “closed” sign.

In October 2019, a business license application along with payment of $2,291, according to the suit. After 141 days, the application was rejected.

On Nov. 1, 2019, the fire chief and two captains appeared at the motel claiming they were there for the “yearly fire inspection”, but the motel was inspected and passed inspection five months earlier, according to the suit. The officers claimed they found numerous defects to the property.

Rather than shut down the motel, the owners made note of the required repairs and began making the changes, according to the suit. Once repairs were complete, the business requested a reinspection, but were told inspections were on hold until after the pandemic.

On May 21, 2020, the motel was told their business license was denied because the motel was declared a nuisance, which the lawsuit claims is untrue.

The lawsuit claims “officials, including police, routinely harassed and intimidated Plaintiffs in an effort to make them shut down their business and were successful in doing so.”

The owners are seeking “all actual, consequential and special damages,” punitive damages and any further relief the court deems just and proper.

When reached by News13, Myrtle Beach spokesperson Mark Kruea said the city doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

According to online court records, the city’s case in 2020 was dismissed in October 2020, saying the Lancer Motel “abated the underlying nuisance issue at their business.”

The City of Myrtle Beach also voted to demolish the Coral Sands Motel for being a nuisance, which the motel appealed in December 2021.