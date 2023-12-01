MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Lee Brice has been announced as the newest headliner for the 2024 Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.

The Grammy-nominated singer joins other headliners and performers like Morgan Wallen, Carrie Underwood, Parker McCollum, and Old Dominion.

“We love this guy like crazy,” CCMF said on Facebook.

The festival is scheduled for June 6-9 and will feature more than 40 of country music’s hottest artists.