MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Festival-goers will soon get the all-clear to begin returning to the Carolina Country Musical Fest in Myrtle Beach following a delay of more than an hour because of lightning.

Barring any additional lightning in the area, the gates will reopen at 2:35 p.m. and people will be allowed back inside the concert area, organizers said.

Those at the festival were asked to leave the grounds and seek shelter after lightning was detected within 6 miles of the venue, CCMF organizers said about 1:15 p.m. in a Facebook post.

“For the safety of our attendees, staff, and artists, the CCMF festival grounds have been temporarily cleared due to local weather experts having detected lightning within 6 miles of the festival grounds,” the post said. “We are advising everyone to seek shelter immediately. We will continue to monitor the weather closely and will open the festival grounds backup as soon as possible.”

Organizers asked people to monitor updates the CCMF app and social-media sites for updates.

The four-day festival is scheduled to wrap up Sunday night with headliner Jason Aldean scheduled to take the stage at 10 p.m.

