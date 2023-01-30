MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Several roadways within Myrtle Beach’s city limits will be repaved beginning in the spring, according to Myrtle Beach City Government.

Courtesy: Myrtle Beach City Government/Facebook

The Horry County Transportation Committee will cover the cost of $1,494,108 for the repaving of state-owned roadways, which includes the following areas:

• Acline Avenue, from Nance Street to White Street

• Calhoun Road, from Longleaf Drive to 63rd Avenue North

• Canterbury Lane, from Calhoun Road to Country Club Drive

• Little River Road, from 38th Avenue North to Pinewood Road

• Nance Street, from Mr. Joe White Avenue to Canal Street

• Pinewood Road, from Little River Road to North Kings Highway

• Talbot Circle, from Ninth Avenue South to End

• White Street, from Acline Avenue to Mr. Joe White Avenue

• Ninth Avenue South, from Highway 15 to Kings Highway

• 75th Avenue North, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard

• 74th Avenue North, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard

• 73rd Avenue North, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard

• 72nd Avenue North, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard

• 70th Avenue North, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard

• 20th Avenue South, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard

• 21st Avenue South, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard

The Capital Improvement Fund will cover the cost of $1,499,552 for the repaving of city-owned roads, which includes the following areas:

• Executive Avenue, from Seaboard Street to Robert Grissom Parkway

• Patterson Drive, from Wildwood to Wildwood

• Pridgen Road, from Highway 15 to 17th Avenue South

• Stockholder Avenue, from Seaboard Street to Executive Avenue

• Stuart Square Circle, from Pine Island to Pine Island

• Wildwood Dunes Trail, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard

• 79th Avenue North, from 17 Bypass to Kings Highway

For more information, visit the Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook page.