MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Several roadways within Myrtle Beach’s city limits will be repaved beginning in the spring, according to Myrtle Beach City Government.
The Horry County Transportation Committee will cover the cost of $1,494,108 for the repaving of state-owned roadways, which includes the following areas:
• Acline Avenue, from Nance Street to White Street
• Calhoun Road, from Longleaf Drive to 63rd Avenue North
• Canterbury Lane, from Calhoun Road to Country Club Drive
• Little River Road, from 38th Avenue North to Pinewood Road
• Nance Street, from Mr. Joe White Avenue to Canal Street
• Pinewood Road, from Little River Road to North Kings Highway
• Talbot Circle, from Ninth Avenue South to End
• White Street, from Acline Avenue to Mr. Joe White Avenue
• Ninth Avenue South, from Highway 15 to Kings Highway
• 75th Avenue North, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard
• 74th Avenue North, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard
• 73rd Avenue North, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard
• 72nd Avenue North, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard
• 70th Avenue North, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard
• 20th Avenue South, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard
• 21st Avenue South, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard
The Capital Improvement Fund will cover the cost of $1,499,552 for the repaving of city-owned roads, which includes the following areas:
• Executive Avenue, from Seaboard Street to Robert Grissom Parkway
• Patterson Drive, from Wildwood to Wildwood
• Pridgen Road, from Highway 15 to 17th Avenue South
• Stockholder Avenue, from Seaboard Street to Executive Avenue
• Stuart Square Circle, from Pine Island to Pine Island
• Wildwood Dunes Trail, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard
• 79th Avenue North, from 17 Bypass to Kings Highway
For more information, visit the Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook page.
Tanya Pinette is a digital content producer at News13. She is from Murrells Inlet. Before joining the News13 team in August 2022, she graduated from Bluefield University in Virginia. Follow Tanya on Twitter and read more of her work here.