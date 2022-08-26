MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach crews will begin paving several roads next week, according to the city’s Facebook page.

Paving will begin Tuesday and is scheduled to be finished by Sept. 23.

Crews will work on the roads between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., keeping a lane open at all times.

These roads will see work beginning next week: