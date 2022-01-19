‘Little Free Library’ dedicated to CEO of Grand Strand Boys and Girls Club

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and Leadership Grand Strand dedicated a new “Little Free Library” Wednesday evening to the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand.

Founder of Freedom Runners, an after-school and summer-literacy program in Horry and Georgetown counties, and Dr. Tracy Bailey, CEO of the Grand Strand Boys and Girls Club, were handed a pair of large scissors to ceremoniously cut the ribbon that was held in front of the newly dedicated Little Free Library.

“My own father, who really pushed literacy for me when I was younger, read to me when I was growing up, taught me to love books and words and people,” Bailey said. “So I’m very excited about this.”

Bailey will also be presented with the Leadership Grand Strand’s annual Ann DeBock Leadership Award on Jan. 28.