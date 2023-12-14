MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry and Georgetown County non-profit organizations are eligible to submit an application to receive proceeds from the inaugural PGA TOUR’s 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic.

Officials with the Myrtle Beach Classic made the announcement Thursday in a news release. The tournament will be held at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club on May 9th through 12th.

Darren Nelson, tournament director, said the PGA TOUR has a long history of giving back and supporting charities in the communities where events are hosted.

“We look forward to continuing that tradition here in Myrtle Beach and making a lasting impact right here along the Grand Strand,” Nelson said.

Tournaments under the PGA TOUR umbrella donate their net proceeds each year to support local philanthropic organizations. The totals are close to $4 billion to date which is more than all other major sports leagues combined, the release said.

Visit Myrtle Beach President and CEO Karen Riordan said the tournament’s positive impact on the community is one of the top reasons why Visit Myrtle Beach decided to join in as the title sponsor for the week-long event.

“The Myrtle Beach Classic is not only expected to have a multimillion-dollar economic impact on our local businesses for the next four years,” Riordan said. “But its contributions to our local nonprofits will be substantial and significant.”

To submit an application, nonprofit organizations can visit www.myrtlebeachclassic.com/charity and fill out the requested documents by 5 p.m. on January 19, 2024. Those qualified nonprofits chosen to receive funds will be notified in early 2024, the release said.

Any questions regarding the application process can be emailed to info@myrtlebeachclassic.com.