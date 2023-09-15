MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach’s construction employment is shown to be higher than the national average in a recent study.

A local construction company said this may be true now but is concerned what the future will look like.

In June, Myrtle Beach had a total number of more than 11,000 construction employees that’s a little over one percent higher than the national concentration.

Constructioncoverage.com statistics show approximately 7% of jobs in the Myrtle Beach area in the construction industry.

Local Dargan Construction Companies Executive Vice President, Brice Harry, said although this may be true now it might not be moving forward.

Brice Harry, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Dargan Construction Company, said it’s across the board.

“I mean,” Harry said. “We’re a general prime contractor so we’re managing the work, but we depend on a lot of subcontractors to execute their portions of the work and they all right now are feeling the crunch on the availability of skilled workers.”

The recent study also shows Myrtle Beach’s construction employment increasing a little over five percent in a year over year change.

Whereas the year over year change in construction employment nationally increases only by three percent.

“As we become busier with more projects,” Harry said. “Larger projects that forces us to go out and hire and ramp up with those guys that are actually working with tools.

Harry said those employees are needed year-round and right now depending on the project force, his employees range from 60 to 100.

“People that understand the nuts and bolts of construction trade,” he said. “They’re becoming more harder to source.”

Harry said that since Covid, besides finding employees there’s also been increasing in labor costs outpacing the contractor’s ability to project and budget.

He adds that a lot of schools don’t provide programs for the students interested in this profession anymore.

harry said often times students think this is a lower paying career compared to one that requires a higher degree.

“Having to get programs back in schools. Identify those students early on in the process and help direct them toward this industry.”

Recent data from the city show construction rates have cooled. The city issued over 7500 building permits during the 2022-2023 fiscal year. These costs totaled more than $425 million that’s a thousand fewer permits and nearly $147 million less than last year.

In total, this data from the city shows a 14% drop.