MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A non-profit group supporting Ukraine held its third gathering at Plyler Park in Myrtle Beach over the weekend.

During the gathering sponsored by the World For Ukraine, members of the group led the community in prayers and heard testimonies before passing along information about how people can pitch in to help.

There are multiple Ukrainians living in Myrtle Beach, who through events like this one, are able to hear what the war is like from people who are experiencing the chaos.

“This is beyond any type of war, this is genocide,” Anastasiia Sliuraneko, a local Ukrainian, said. “They are killing Ukrainian nation right now. They don’t have water, they don’t have food, they don’t have internet”.

She said that civilians in Ukraine are hiding in bunkers, and if they leave, they will be shot by Russian soldiers.

Sliuraneko said her parents remain in Ukraine.

“I’m praying every day that I will be able to talk to my mom tomorrow and all these people are the same way,“ she said.

The World For Ukraine has sent two loads of medical supplies to Ukraine with the help of the community. The group continues to hold support rallies to raise money and supplies so that it can keep sending items to Ukraine.

“We are proud Ukrainians, we are brave Ukrainians, as of right now, it doesn’t matter if we are located in Ukraine or not, we will not stop talking,” Sliuraneko said.

Local residents Rosemary Farrell and Robert Herbster were among those at the rally. They said the community can help more than most people realize.

“We can give money and support our friends, but this is something we can at least do as a little gesture to come and wave our American flag and Ukrainian flag as support for everyone from Ukraine.” Farrell said.

Herbster agreed.

“This is one little spot in the whole country, but I think there are thousands of other spots that people are out protesting,” he said.