MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Loris man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a Myrtle Beach armed robbery from April.

Nyshawn Ralik Doctor, 18, was charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault and battery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and grand larceny between $2,000 and $10,000.

Police were called April 12 to the 2800 block of North Ocean Boulevard for a call about an armed robbery, according to warrants. The victim allegedly said Doctor pulled out a gun and hit him with it and took cash and jewelry.

Doctor is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $115,000 bond as of Wednesday afternoon, according to online booking records.