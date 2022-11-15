MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A lucky winner took home $50,000 in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, according to a South Carolina Education Lottery news release.

The ticket was purchased at the Scotchman store located at 1173 Seaboard Street in Myrtle Beach, the release reads.

South Carolina players should check their tickets, as more than 8,300 players in the state hold tickets for prizes ranging from $4 to $50,000, according to the release.

The odds of matching four white balls and one red Powerball are 1 in 913,129, the release reads.

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing is $76 million.