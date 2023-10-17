MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette was in Myrtle Beach on Tuesday to speak at Grand Strand Magazine’s annual Women in Business event.

The event was held at Dunes Golf and Beach Club and hosted about 150 women. It highlighted successful female leaders along the Grand Strand.

Evette says South Carolina ranks No. 4 in the country for the number of women-owned businesses. She said as a business owner herself, it’s important to share success stories and make sure the next generation of women knows they’re welcome in all fields.

“I think that’s a statistic that kind of gets skirted sometimes and people are really excited when they hear that,” Evette said. “So, I love to come and talk about that and I just love to champion women.”

Evette said her and Gov. Henry McMaster reach out to colleges, attend events like Tuesday’s and talk to students in a way that encourages all people to lead in business.

That’s a message that Ashleigh Dean’s business, Resting Brow Face, is built upon.

“I didn’t know what I wanted to do, but I knew I wanted to help people. I wanted to make a difference while I’m alive,” she said. “I had problems with my skin for a long time and I’ve always kind of felt like I wanted to help other women and make them feel comfortable.”

At the age of 24, Dean, a licensed esthetician, opened her hair and skincare studio in The Market Common. But being a young woman brought its own set of obstacles to the table.

“I felt like people at first maybe wouldn’t get to things as soon as when I needed them because they thought I wasn’t going to be as serious about it,” she said. “So, I definitely had to step up my game with my assertiveness as far as my age and me being a woman too.”

Now, Dean has been the one-woman show behind Resting Brow Face on Hackler Street for more than six months.

She said the best part of her day is seeing women of all ages, backgrounds and skin types who come in for her services and leave feeling better about themselves.

That, in turn, makes Dean feel good too.

She isn’t stopping at just one business. She said she plans to add another type of wellness studio on the south end of the Grand Strand.