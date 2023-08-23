MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette will throw the first pitch at the Pelicans’ baseball game Thursday night.

This is a part of the Horry County Republican Party Family Night Out at the Pelican Ballpark in Myrtle Beach.

The Pelicans will play against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

People are able to purchase tickets here: Myrtle Beach Pelicans Tickets (tickets-center.com)