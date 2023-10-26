MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette will be attending Friday night’s coaches vs. overdoses event held during the Myrtle Beach-North Myrtle Beach football game, according to her office.

Evette plans to arrive at 7 p.m. at Myrtle Beach High School and be on the field during the coin toss before the game at 7:25 p.m.

The South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association announced the coaches vs. overdoses program to help provide coaches with a simple, evidence-based prevention, education and drug disposal campaign. The program is taking place during the final week of the football season in conjunction with National Drug Take Back Day, which is Sunday.