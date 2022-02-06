Lumberton woman in custody after shooting injures 1 in Myrtle Beach, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police arrested a Lumberton woman after officers were called to investigate a shooting early Sunday morning that injured one person in the area of 3rd Avenue South and South Kings Highway, a police spokesman said.

Ciji Marissa Barnes, 28, was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Master Cpl. Tom Vest of the Myrtle Beach Police Department said one person was taken to the hospital after officers responded about 2;20 a.m. after reports of a shooting in the area. No information on the person’s condition was available.

“During the investigation, officers learned two vehicles were involved and met there after an initial altercation at a hotel,” Vest said.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.]