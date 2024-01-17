MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A post office in Myrtle Beach is closing its lobby at night due to “increased safety concerns.”
The office is the United States Postal Service’s main Myrtle Beach branch at 505 N. Kings Highway.
When asked about “increased safety concerns,” a Myrtle Beach police spokesman told News13 “No complaints that I have heard of on our end. I will let you know if I hear anything.”
News13 has reached out to the Postal Service for more information. We’ve also requested all reports, CAD notes and calls for service from the location since February 2023.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.