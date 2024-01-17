MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A post office in Myrtle Beach is closing its lobby at night due to “increased safety concerns.”

The office is the United States Postal Service’s main Myrtle Beach branch at 505 N. Kings Highway.

News13 photo: Savannah Denton

When asked about “increased safety concerns,” a Myrtle Beach police spokesman told News13 “No complaints that I have heard of on our end. I will let you know if I hear anything.”

News13 has reached out to the Postal Service for more information. We’ve also requested all reports, CAD notes and calls for service from the location since February 2023.

