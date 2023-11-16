MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 20-year-old man is out of jail on bond after allegedly pointing a gun at a family walking on the boardwalk in Myrtle Beach.

Jordan Johnson was charged with five counts of pointing and presenting firearms at a person and unlawful carrying of a pistol, according to an incident report obtained by News13.

The charges stem from an incident that happened November 9th in the area of 5th Avenue North and North Ocean Blvd.

According to the report, police were dispatched to the area in reference to a man with a gun. As police were making their way to the scene, a family of five flagged down an officer and told the officer that a man, later identified as Johnson, pointed a firearm at them on the boardwalk in the area of the Bayview Hotel.

The family told the officer that Johnson had possibly disposed of the firearm in the area and that he was accompanied by two other males, the report states.

One of the victims explained the situation in its entirety to officers, according to the report.

She explained how she and her family were walking on the boardwalk northbound in the area of SkyWheel when they overheard a group of males “verbally yelling racial slurs and being disorderly.”

The woman, according to the report, told police in an effort to avoid confrontation, she and her family turned around and began walking southbound on the boardwalk to their hotel.

While the family was walking southbound, the victim said she noticed the group of males appearing to follow them and were yelling at the group, the report said.

The victim told police that Johnson approached her husband and grabbed a firearm on his person asking, “you want some of this?” The victim said after that, Johnson pointed the firearm at her and her family.

The victim explained that she screamed because she was startled by the gun and her husband said he was going to call the police. That is when Johnson and two other people, whose names were not disclosed, ran off, according to the report.

The victim then explained that her husband ran after the men as they went westbound from the boardwalk.

According to the report, two witnesses told police they saw the incident unfold and gave their statements.

Later, Johnson and two other people were detained by a police officer and the firearm was recovered in a bush outside of the Bayview parking garage on 6th Avenue North, according to the report.

Johnson was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on November 10 and was released on the same day under a $12,000 bond, according to online booking records.