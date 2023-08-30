MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested last Friday for allegedly shooting at another man after an argument led to a fight over a female, Myrtle Beach police said.

According to arrest warrants obtained by News13, Donell Lamont Dewon James and an unidentified man were fighting in the back parking lot of Pizza a la Roma located on 412 North Kings Highway.

During the fight, warrants state that a firearm and knife fell from James’s pocket and the victim picked up the knife to defend himself and stabbed James. The warrants said James had lacerations to his upper body.

The fight continued and the victim picked up the firearm but decided against using it, according to warrants. The victim decided instead to run away from James, but James followed him.

Warrants state that when the victim was at the most south point of the property, the victim dropped the firearm and James picked it up and fired it at the victim as he was fleeing.

James is charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition by person convicted of violent felony, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and attempted murder.