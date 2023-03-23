MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is accused of shooting into a Myrtle Beach hotel room and evading police trying to arrest him, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13.

River Trace Mann, 27, was arrested Wednesday and charged with discharging firearms into a dwelling, failure to stop for a blue light, reckless driving, and littering, according to online booking records.

Mann allegedly knocked on a door March 15 in the Landmark Resort on Ocean Boulevard before kicking it down and shooting the door, according to warrants.

Mann was allegedly seen on security footage at the time, according to the warrants. The footage showed him also leaving near the 16th Avenue Beach access and heading north on Ocean Boulevard.

Police attempted to pull over Mann March 16 on South Kings Highway when he allegedly led officers a “substantial distance” on a chase, according to the warrant.

Mann is held in the Myrtle Beach Jail awaiting trial as of Thursday afternoon, according to online booking records.