MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who was recently arrested for stabbing another at a Myrtle Beach park is now accused of throwing a large rock at someone, according to authorities.

Larry Bellamy reportedly ran up to a man and hit him in the head with a rock on Thursday night in Plyler Park, according to police documents. Law enforcement estimated that the rock weighed between 10 and 15 pounds and had a diameter of about one foot, six inches.

The victim was knocked to the ground, according to an investigation report. Their condition, and the extent of their injuries, is not mentioned.

In March, Bellamy was accused of stabbing a 57-year-old man who asked him to stop singing in Chapin Park.