MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One of the four men arrested in connection with a shooting on Frontage Road in Myrtle Beach last week allegedly inappropriately touched a woman before the shooting incident, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13.

The shooting, which happened in the 700 block of Frontage Road near a Waffle House, resulted in the arrests of Evin Elijah Worrell, Hubert Dwayne Durant Jr., Jerrick Larod Thomas and Domnick Devon Johnson. All four were charged with attempted murder.

Dwayne Durant Jr. allegedly inappropriately touched a woman, which led to the woman telling a male friend what happened, warrants show. The friend confronted Durant Jr. and the other three, which led to an altercation.

The woman and her friend then got in their car to leave, when the four started shooting at their vehicle, according to the warrants.

Durant Jr., Worrell and Thomas are all from Myrtle Beach. Johnson is from Tabor City, according to police.