MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man allegedly threatened to blow up the Myrtle Beach Police Department and the Myrtle Beach Jail on multiple occasions in 2019 as “retaliation and revenge” for his arrest for littering, according to warrants obtained by News13.

Daniel Alexander Abram, 31, was arrested Monday and faces three charges in connection with the threats.

On Feb. 2, 2019, Abram allegedly called MBPD dispatch and said he placed bombs around the building and threatened to detonate one of them if he couldn’t speak to a police supervisor, according to the warrants.

Abram reportedly mentioned that he was previously arrested for littering by the department and was “gearing up for retaliation and revenge for a few years now,” according to the warrants.

Police verified Abram was arrested for littering in October 2017.

On June 7, 2019, Abram allegedly called the service desk and stated that he placed bombs in the Myrtle Beach Jail, according to warrants.

On June 9, 2019, he again allegedly called dispatch and claimed he placed bombs around the police department, according to the warrants. Police said he allegedly told the dispatcher that she would die for her crimes and asked her if she had any last words.

The calls to dispatch were both recorded and traced back to a phone number belonging to a family member of Abram, according to the warrants. The same voice was recorded both times, and his parents reportedly confirmed it was Abram’s voice in the recording.

Abram was given a $100,000 personal recognizance bond on each of the three charges with the condition that he continue medication and seeing doctors, according to online court records.