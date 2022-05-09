MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 34-year-old Myrtle Beach man is facing multiple charges in connection to a shooting early Sunday morning.

Deshaun Washington has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and for sleeping in a vehicle.

Police said that the shooting happened at about 5 a.m. on Dunbar Street. A person was found shot at the scene and was taken to a hospital.

Washington was found after officers tracked his vehicle on city cameras, according to police.