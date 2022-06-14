MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man allegedly attacked another man with a knife after he wouldn’t hand over his wallet during a robbery Friday in Myrtle Beach, according to a warrant obtained by News13.

Thomas Allan Walsh was arrested and charged with armed robbery and disorderly conduct in two separate incidents.

Police were called Sunday for a man waving around a knife in the 1800 block of Mr. Joe White Avenue, according to the warrant. Police arrested Walsh and determined he was involved in an armed robbery Friday night in the 1400 block of Kings Highway after he was identified in a photo lineup.

He’s accused of pulling a knife and demanding the victim’s wallet. He then allegedly cut the victim in the stomach after he refused to give up the wallet, according to the warrant.

Walsh is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Tuesday afternoon on a $25,257 bond, according to online booking records.