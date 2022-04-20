FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A federal grand jury has indicted a man accused of climbing over a barbed-wire fence into a secure area at Myrtle Beach International Airport in March.

Abdulraham Ahmed Al Aqlan, 20, was indicted Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Florence for the March 22 incident. He remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. He is a native of Yemen with a Dearborn, Michigan, address, according to jail records.

According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court, al Aqlan tried to “evade security procedures or restrictions by claiming over a barbed-wire fence at the Myrtle Beach International Airport, entering the secured airfield, and attempted to enter the secured area of the airport.”

He was caught by Horry County police, who then notified FBI officials.

The complaint said an airport security official saw a man, later identified as al Aqlan, on a security camera while he was crossing the employee parking lot. The man then began “pacing” outside the exterior perimeter security near Security Gate 2, which is approximately 8- to 10-feet tall and topped with barbed-wire and clearly marked with “Do Not Enter” signs.

Al Aqlan was later seen standing on the jetway of Ramp B-6, which is used by parked aircraft, the complaint said. He then tried to climb the exterior steps of Ramp B-5 to enter the locked jetway ramp door leading into the secured terminal area.

According to the complaint, he then began walking across the airplane apron until he was confronted by Horry County police officers and arrested.

If convicted, prosecutors said he could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison. He has waived a preliminary hearing and is being detained at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center pending atrial, according to prosecutors.