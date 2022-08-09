MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police have charged a 29-year-old man with attempted murder and other crimes after a shooting Sunday at a motel on South Ocean Boulevard.

Stephen Drayton-Thomling allegedly shot into an occupied room at the Summer Sands Motel, located in the 1400 block of South Ocean Boulevard.

According to arrest warrants obtained by News13, Drayton-Thomling and a victim got into an argument at the motel and Drayton-Thomling hit the person in the head with a pistol. After the victim went back into a room where his juvenile daughter was also located, the warrants say Drayton-Thomling fired a shot toward them that went through a large glass window.

The warrants indicated that the victim lived in the room with his daughter and that Drayton-Thomlin lived next door to them.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Drayton Thomling remained in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center charged with attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.