Man charged after car damaged by gunshots at Myrtle Beach motel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged Thursday after a car was damaged by gunshots Wednesday at a Myrtle beach motel.

Willie Leon Holloman, 45, was arrested and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police were called at about 1:45 p.m. to the White Sands Motel on North Kings Highway for reports of gunshots. No injuries were reported, but one vehicle was damaged, according to police.

Holloman is held in the Myrtle Beach jail without bond, according to online booking records. No other information was immediately available. News13 is working to learn more about the incident.