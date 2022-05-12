MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man was taken into custody Wednesday night after hitting a pedestrian and then driving away, according to authorities.

Anthony Alphonso Arcuri, 53, has been charged with hit and run, duties of driver involved in accident with death. He has been assigned a $30,000 bond.

The crash happened at about 2 a.m. on March 12 on Highway 17 near Perry Circle, according to authorities. Arcuri is accused of hitting and killing 40-year-old Donald Calderone, Jr.

He has a recent charge for driving while under the influence, according to authorities.