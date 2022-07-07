MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 35-year-old Myrtle Beach man is facing an attempted murder charge after a person was found shot in a vehicle early Wednesday morning.

Quentin Ahmad Jean is also charged with being in possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to police, who identified the vehicle he was in by using city cameras. He was taken into custody immediately after the shooting, and police announced the arrest Thursday.

The shooting happened at about 1 a.m. near Highway 501 and Broadway Street.

Jean’s mugshot was not immediately available online.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (843) 918-1382 and reference report number 22-013383, or email intelunit@cityofmyrtlebeach.com.