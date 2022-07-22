MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged after a shooting Tuesday in Myrtle Beach, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Michael Hudson, 56, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and battery.

A person reported a shooting in the area of 8th Avenue North and Lumber Street to officers at the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center, police said. Officers found shell casings in the area and took Hudson into custody within an hour.

Hudson is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $100,000 bond as of Friday afternoon, according to online booking records.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-918-1382 and reference report number 22-013383.