MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run that happened last night, police said on Facebook.
Police arrested Walter James Hayes, 60, of Myrtle Beach, and charged him with leaving the scene of a collision involving death and driving without a license.
The incident happened May 18 in the area of Jennings Road and Stalvey Avenue, police said. Officers responded to a report of a man being hit by a vehicle and that he was injured and information was limited at the time.
Police previously asked the public for any information on June 14 before offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest on June 18.
