MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been charged in connection with a stabbing at the Community Kitchen in Myrtle Beach, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Alex Antonio Carter, 33, of Conway, was arrested and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to online jail records.

The stabbing happened Friday afternoon at the Community Kitchen on Mr. Joe White Avenue, Vest said.

Police were called for an aggravated assault and found one person with an apparent stab wound, Vest said. The person was taken to a hospital.

Community Kitchen is a non-profit soup kitchen that feeds about 400-450 people every day, according to its website.