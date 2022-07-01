MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged with attempted murder after a 2020 shooting in Myrtle Beach, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13.

Steven Jacquell Caldwell, 31, was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and criminal possession of financial transaction card forgery device.

Police were called June 30, 2020 to the area of 6th Avenue North and Flagg Street for reports of a shooting, according to the warrants. Police learned Caldwell and the victim were having an argument. The victim said he heard Caldwell say “I’m going to kill you” and heard a gunshot, warrants show.

On July 15, 2020, Caldwell was in a car that was pulled over in the area of 21st Avenue North and Oak Street. Police found a laptop, card encoder, multiple unopened gift cards, and other equipment used for credit card embossing and fraud inside the vehicle, according to the warrants.

Caldwell was transported to J. Reuben Long Detention Center and remains there on a $70,000 bond as of Friday afternoon, according to online booking records.