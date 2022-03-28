MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged Sunday after he allegedly left the scene of a crash in Myrtle Beach that left a 42-year-old woman dead, according to police.

Heriberto Pantaleon Polo, 32, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a deadly crash.

The crash happened about 2:25 a.m. on Highway 17 Bypass and 38th Avenue North, Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said. Polo’s car was hit by the woman’s and he left the scene, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the woman killed as Mayte Ramirez Lopez from Mexico. The coroner’s office says Ramirez has been living in the Myrtle Beach area.

Polo is held in the Myrtle Beach Jail without bond as of Monday morning.