MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Tuesday after climbing over a perimeter gate and going onto the runway at Myrtle Beach International Airport, an airport spokesman said.

The man was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center after the incident and charged with “entry on another’s pasture or other lands after notice,” according to online booking records. He spent the night in jail and was released Wednesday morning.

News13 is not identifying the man because he was only issued a ticket.

The incident, which happened at about 2:40 p.m., lasted about 10 minutes and briefly halted aircraft operations but did not cause any delays, airport spokesman Ryan Betcher said in an emailed statement.

“An individual climbed over an airport perimeter gate at Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR),” Betcher said. “The FAA Control Tower notified airport personnel and temporarily halted aircraft operations. The individual traversed the runway immediately prior to being detained and arrested by Airport Police.”

According to an Horry County police report obtained by News13, the man told authorities after his capture that they could “assume that he climbed the fence.” The report also said there was video of the incident.

According to jail records, the man was also arrested in May and spent three days in jail after being charged with “trespassing on another’s land without permission.” Details about that arrest were not immediately available.