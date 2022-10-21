MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man died Thursday after being taken to a hospital from the Myrtle Beach jail, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
Brandon Campbell, 30, died at about 1 a.m. at Grand Strand Medical Center hours after he was taken there from the jail, Willard said.
An autopsy is scheduled for later this week, Willard said.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the incident. No other details were immediately available.
