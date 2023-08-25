MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The man arrested Thursday after an hourslong standoff in Myrtle Beach was one of five people who allegedly attacked a woman in June, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13.

Elgin Mahamery barricaded himself inside a home on Dunbar Street after he was found by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force. That led to the standoff with a Myrtle Beach Police Department SWAT team.

According to the warrants accusing Mahamery of assault and kidnapping, a co-defendant told police that Mahamery took part in a June 6 assault in the 1100 block of Washington Street in Myrtle Beach. He allegedly hit the woman multiple times and helped prevent her from leaving.

The video also shows the suspects kicking and spitting on the woman and making references to her gang affiliation, according to the warrants.

A video obtained through a search showed the woman curled up on the ground, the warrants state. Her pants and undergarments had been removed.

News13 has requested information about the identities of the four other suspects and is still waiting for that information from authorities.

Mahamery was previously arrested in Myrtle Beach on June 9 on charges that included assaulting a police officer, according to online jail records. He was released on June 10 on bonds totaling more than $15,000.