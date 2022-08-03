MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old man was arrested Tuesday by Myrtle Beach police for allegedly leaving the scene of a crash in June that seriously injured one of two people on a moped.

Da’Jon Jaheim Kolby Thomas was being held Wednesday without bond at the Myrtle Beach Jail on a charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision with bodily injury, police said.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by News13, Thomas was driving a blue Volkswagen involved in the June 11 crash at 5th Avenue North and North Ocean Boulevard. He fled the area but was identified by a witness.

Later that afternoon, the warrant said he returned to the Happy Holiday Motel where the same witness was able to identify him when he checked into his room.

According to the warrant, the moped rider hurt in the crash “sustained a brain bleed and a fractured eye socket from the collision, which creates a substantial risk of death.”

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.