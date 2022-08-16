MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man pleaded guilty to a 2020 stabbing at Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Dionte Roddey White, 36, pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to the solicitor’s office. He was initially charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

White was sentenced to 10 years in prison suspended to two years followed by four years of probation once released, according to the solicitor’s office.

White bought a knife at the mall and went to the food court where he waited for two victims, according to officials. The first victim was stabbed in the left arm, according to warrants. The second victim was stabbed in the neck and chest and sustained life-threatening injuries.

As White was running away, one of the subjects chased him, pulled out a gun, and fired at him in the parking lot, police said.

Dewayne Lamont Cumbee was also charged in connection with the incident.