MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been arrested after allegedly posing as a maintenance worker and demanding money from a hotel guest while holding a knife in a Myrtle Beach area motel room, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Eric Michael Chandler, 45, of Kingstree, was arrested a day after the Oct. 30 incident at the Days Inn on South Ocean Boulevard and charged with one count of armed robbery.

He was being held Monday afternoon on a $40,000 bond at the J. Rueben Long Detention Center, booking records show.

According to a police report, a victim told officers that a man, later identified as Chandler, came into his hotel room “after presenting himself as a maintenance worker.” Chandler then reportedly held a pocketknife in the air and demanded money from the victim.

Additional details were not immediately available.

