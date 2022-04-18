MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is riding across the United States on a bicycle to raise money and awareness for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

On Easter, he rode through Myrtle Beach.

Al Reszel, 56, is a retired teacher from Minnesota. His wife got breast cancer but has been cancer-free for 11 years. After going through the battle, he wanted to try to do what he could to help the cause.

“I can’t do research, but I can ride a bike [and] we wanted to focus on just a cure.” Reszel said.

His wife, Terry Reszel, said she is proud of him and thankful for what he does. She followed him every mile.

“I’m so thankful because he was there with me every step of the way,” she said. “It was awful, and it was hard and he, um, stuck by me. So, of course, I’m going to stick by him.”

This is the fifth cross-country bicycle trip the Reszels have done. This year, they started in San Diego, California. They stopped in Florida and are riding along the East Coast up to New York. He traveled 5,000 miles over 54 days.

Sometimes they have slept in their car; other times, they have slept in a hotel. Sometimes, people stop them to ask what they are doing and donate after talking with them.

“It’s awesome, ya know, it makes me think, there’s a lot of good people,” Reszel.

When asked how he’s able to ride for more than two months straight, Reszel said it’s not easy.

“It’s getting hard now,” he said. “I do some icing on my thighs, you know, its long days and lots of miles. It’s nice because this is the flattest route we’ve ever done, [but] I think I’ll probably do it as long as I’m healthy enough to ride.”.

So far, the Reszels have raised $32,000 dollars for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, but Terry said they are behind on their goal for this year’s ride.

“Donate, please, please donate,” she said.

You can donate at Pink Pedals 4 A Cure and follow his journey on Facebook.