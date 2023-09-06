MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is accused of entering a smoke shop with a clown mask and a shotgun in hand demanding money and tobacco wraps.

Chandler Simmons was charged with second degree burglary, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to an incident report and arrest warrant obtained by News13, on August 28th, police responded to Blue Smoke Shop in Myrtle Beach in reference to an armed robbery.

When police arrived, an employee told officers that an unknown male wearing all-black with a clown mask had come into the store with a black sawed-off shotgun pointing at him demanding money and tobacco wraps.

The employee said that Simmons told him upon leaving that if he called the police, he would “come back for him,” according to the report.

The arrest warrant states the employee was able to identify Simmons because he frequents the smoke shop at least three times a week and he immediately recognized Simmons voice and long nails.

The employee also noted that the mask was raised high in the back due to his hair bun and he hadn’t been back since the incident.

Police said based on the facts presented, there was probable cause to believe that Simmons committed the armed robbery.