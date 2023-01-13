MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was sentenced Friday for his role in a Myrtle Beach double homicide, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Tyrese Dashawn Lighty, 24, pleaded guilty to two counts of voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 15 years in prison in the deaths of Darius Hemingway and Antonio Woods at Allen’s Food Basket in October 2020, according to the solicitor’s office.

Lighty was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Culbertson. He was sentenced to 15 years on each charge, but the sentences will run concurrently, according to the solicitor’s office.

Hemingway and Woods were both killed and five other people were injured in the shooting.

Lighty testified against two others, who were found not guilty by a jury at a trial in December.

He must serve 85% of his sentence before he’s eligible for supervised release.