MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years in prison for his role in a gang-related shooting on Ocean Boulevard in 2020, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Dennis Dashawn Stewart, 22, of Cheraw, pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to the solicitor’s office.

Stewart was sentenced by Judge William H. Seals. He must serve at least 85% of his sentence and he had no prior criminal record, according to the solicitor’s office.

The shooting happened May 17, 2020 on Ocean Boulevard near Mr. Joe White Avenue and involved “rival gang members,” according to police. Two “rival groups” from the Chesterfield County area were on opposite sides of Ocean Boulevard and began shooting at each other through traffic, according to the solicitor’s office.

Eight people were arrested in total. Four other people have pleaded guilty and agreed to testify in any necessary trials, according to the solicitor’s office. A bench warrant was issued for one other person and two more cases are still pending.

“We are hopeful that the remaining defendants will accept responsibility for their parts in this senseless act,” Senior Assistant Solicitor Mary-Ellen Walter said in a news release.