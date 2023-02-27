MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who was shot by a Market Common jewelry store employee during an attempted armed robbery will appear in court Monday.

Michael James Alexander Perez, 33, allegedly entered Jacob the Jeweler on Hackler Street Feb. 17 and said he needed their Rolexes before he was shot by a store employee, according to police.

Perez is set to appear in court at 2 p.m. Monday. He’s in the Myrtle Beach jail on three charges of first-degree assault and battery, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to online records.

News13 plans to livestream the hearing in the player above.

Perez allegedly dropped his gun after he was shot, according to an event report obtained by News13. He reportedly fired shots but missed.

Perez allegedly got on a motorcycle driven by someone else and was taken to South Strand Hospital before being transported by ambulance to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, according to the report.

The person who dropped him off left, according to the report. Police have not released any information on the person driving the motorcycle.

Surveillance video from a nearby business provided to News13 shows a man dressed in mostly black and appeared to be wearing at least one blue glove in the area. The video shows the man walking on the sidewalk with a motorcycle in the background.

The timestamp on the video is 3:42 p.m., which is about an hour before the event report says the call for the shooting was received.

Pictures from the surveillance cameras show the man getting onto the motorcycle.

Surveillance video from another business shows the man walk into the jewelry store at about 4:43 p.m. and about 20 seconds later, he runs out of the store.