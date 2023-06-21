MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was shot in the leg in a parking lot at the Patriots Way apartment complex on June 13, according to a Myrtle Beach police report obtained Wednesday by News13.

Officers responded at about 9:20 p.m. to the complex near the 1500 block of Coastal Lane, police said in an initial Facebook post about the shooting. No other details were provided at the time.

News13 requested the report on June 14 but did not receive it until Wednesday morning. It showed that the victim, a 37-year-old man, was taken to the hospital by EMS after the shooting. No information was available about his condition.

Officers talked to witnesses and collected multiple shell casings found at the scene, the report said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is continuing.

Count on News13 for updates.