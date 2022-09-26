SUMTER, S.C. (WBTW) — A man linked by police to several recent shootings in the Sumter area was arrested over the weekend in Myrtle Beach along with a teenage girl who had been reported missing, police said.

Jamal Davon Prince, 19, was being held Monday afternoon at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. Sumter police said he will face charges of attempted murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, malicious injury to property, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Online jail records at J. Reuben Long indicate Prince is facing charges of harboring a runaway from the Department of Youth Services, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, threatening an official and giving a false name and address. He was booked into the jail Sunday afternoon after his bond on those charges was set at nearly $11,000.

According to Sumter police, Myrtle Beach police arrested Prince after responding to a report about a man seen walking and wearing a ski mask. Police did not say where in Myrtle Beach he was arrested.

The 16-year-old girl, who had been missing since Sept. 19, was with Prince at the time of his arrest, Sumter police said. They had been traveling together in a vehicle stolen from Sumter.

The girl, who was taken to a state Department of Juvenile Justice facility, is also facing charges in Sumter and Myrtle Beach, police said.

In a Facebook post, Sumter police said officers have connected Prince to at least three incidents in which multiple shots were fired. There were no injuries in any of the incidents.

The string of incidents began on Sept. 13 when a parked vehicle was shot multiple times on Calhoun Street in Sumter, police said. Then, five days later, shots were fired into a home on Robney Drive and at an apartment complex off of Calhoun Street.

Prince ran off from both crime scenes, police said.

No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.