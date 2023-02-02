MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who was wanted on child porn charges out of Virginia was arrested in Myrtle Beach, according to a police report.
Derrick Young, 24, was arrested at about 7 a.m. Thursday, according to the report.
Young was wanted out of Virginia on charges of production of child porn, obscene material, and carnal abuse of a minor, according to the report. The warrants for Young’s arrest were out of Tazwell County.
Young was spotted inside a home on 11th Avenue South by the Myrtle Beach Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, according to the report.
Young was taken into custody without incident.
No other details were immediately available.
Kevin Accettulla